PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Republican primary race for governor appears to be tightening. At the same time, the current Secretary of State, Katie Hobbs, continues to hold a substantial lead over her Democratic opponents, according to the latest poll.
According to a survey released Thursday by OH Predictive Insights, former TV anchor Kari Lake remains the Republican front runner despite losing support over the past three months.
Lake now holds a four-point edge (21%-17%) over former Congressman Matt Salmon despite dropping seven points since November when 28% of voters said they favored the former television personality.
During the same period, Salmon picked an additional six points of support, rising from 11% in November, according to the local polling firm.
“We’re finally starting to see some movement in Arizona’s GOP Governor Primary; Lake’s support is lolling while Salmon is swimming upstream,” said Mike Noble, OHPI Chief of Research."
Former regent Karrin Taylor Robson is rounding out the GOP field at 6% with businessman Steve Gaynor and current State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, who recently dropped out of the race, coming in a 5% each.
OH Predictive conducted the survey shortly before Taylor Robson spent big money on advertisement, allowing her to close the gap over the next couple of months.
Meanwhile, there are no shake-ups in the Democratic primary as Hobbs leads the pack with 46%. Former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez had 9%, and ex-lawmaker Aaron Liberman trailed 5%.
The biggest takeaway from the Democratic race appears to be that Hobbs remains unaffected by discrimination controversy in which the courts found that a former legislative staff worker was fired because of her race and gender.
At the time of the firing, the staff member worked for Democrats in the state Senate where Hobbs was the highest-ranking member of her party at the time.
While the issue received a fair amount of media coverage, she faces two opponents who do not have the money needed to push the issue yet.
Since November, Hobbs has picked up an additional four support points, moving from 42% in November to 46% this month. Support for both Lopez and Liberman remained flat in the high single digits.
With the August primaries a long way off, there are still a lot of undecided voters in both races.
Forty-six percent of Republicans are unsure who they will vote for, and 39% of Democratic remain undecided.
OH Predictive conducted the survey Jan. 11th-13th with 885 registered voters and has a margin of +/- 3.4% error.