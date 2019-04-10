PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey urged lawmakers on Wednesday to deliver a bill that bans texting and driving across the state.
"My call to the Legislature is to get to work and fix whatever they need to fix in these bills and send it to my desk," said Ducey.
His comment comes as the latest bill to outlaw texting behind the wheel has stalled in the House.
On Monday, the Senate passed a measure that outlaws drivers from holding a phone or any other electronic device when they are driving behind the wheel.
But a spokesman for House Speaker Rusty Bowers said Wednesday there are no plans right now to move the bill to the floor for a full vote of the House.
Some Republicans have raised objections, say the proposal places too much of a burden on law enforcement.
