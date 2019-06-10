PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Ducey and the Republicans in charge of the state Legislature are taking heat for not taking action this year in climate change.
The governor signed 321 pieces of legislation into law, but nothing to cut the greenhouse gas emissions most scientists attribute to global warming.
[WATCH: Environmentalists criticize Ducey over inaction on climate change]
Democrats introduced numerous bills and resolutions aimed at boosting energy efficiency standards and reducing vehicle emissions.
But the Republicans who rule the legislative committees declined to give bills a hearing.
"I think (Ducey's) failing. He's failing our state, he's failing future generations," said Sandy Bahr, an environmental activist with the Sierra Club.
Bahr also ripped the governor for not having a statewide plan to cut emissions and deal with the impacts associated with climate change.
A spokesman for the Governor's Office said the environment is a top priority.
His office also outlined a list of efforts to better manage air, water and forests.
But that list did not include and legislative efforts to significantly reduce carbon emissions or prepare for the future impacts of climate change.
