PHOENIX (AP) -- Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona schools that have closed because of the pandemic must end virtual learning and return students to the classroom or lose money.
Ducey issued the threat in his annual state-of-the-state address on Monday. He did not say when schools must reopen and his aides did not immediately respond to a request for explanation.
“... we will not be funding empty seats or allowing schools to remain in a perpetual state of closure. Children still need to learn, even in a pandemic.”- Gov. @dougducey #AZResilient pic.twitter.com/BsmmDd1Zqc— The 9th Floor (@9thFloorAZ) January 11, 2021
Ducey delivered his seventh and shortest state-of-the-state address since becoming governor in 2015.
He spoke from his office, foregoing the traditional pomp and circumstance of a joint session of the Legislature. Newly elected members of the House and Senate took the oath of office amid unprecedented security following insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.