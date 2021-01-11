Gov. Ducey State of the State

Gov. Doug Ducey delivers State of the State address. 

PHOENIX (AP) -- Gov. Doug Ducey says Arizona schools that have closed because of the pandemic must end virtual learning and return students to the classroom or lose money.

Ducey issued the threat in his annual state-of-the-state address on Monday. He did not say when schools must reopen and his aides did not immediately respond to a request for explanation.

Ducey delivered his seventh and shortest state-of-the-state address since becoming governor in 2015.

He spoke from his office, foregoing the traditional pomp and circumstance of a joint session of the Legislature. Newly elected members of the House and Senate took the oath of office amid unprecedented security following insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

