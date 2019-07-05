PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey still pledges his allegiance to Nike.
Two days after he blasted the company for scrapping its patriotic themed shoe, the governor sported a pair of Nike sneakers on Independence Day.
The Coconino County Democrats first posted a picture of the Republican governor at an outdoor event wearing shoes with the iconic Nike swoosh.
"Wow, @dougducey standing on principal wearing his Nikes for the 4TH of July. #nikeboycott #Nike," the County Democratic Party said on Twitter.
The governor's fashion choice open up Ducey to charges of hypocrisy since the governor pulled $1 million in public money intended to help cement a deal for Nike to create a new factory in Goodyear.
[RELATED: POLL: Arizona voters split over Ducey and Nike]
"I think it's a further example, that again, this was a decision completely on political grounds, not on any real merit," said Roy Herrera, a Democratic political consultant.
A spokesman for the governor's office dismissed the accusations in a snarky statement.
"Really? Yes, the governor owns Nikes. Stop the presses," said Patrick Ptak. "The governor didn't call for a boycott. He didn't even say the company wasn't welcome to do business in Arizona."
On Tuesday, Ducey scolded Nike with a series of 2 a.m. tweets, posted in time to hit the start a the East Coast morning news cycle.
Nike angered the governor after announcing it was recalling their sneakers that featured the Betsy Ross Ross flag, with 13 stars for the 13 original colonies, on the heel of the shoe.
[READ MORE: Arizona Gov. Ducey to pull Nike incentives over Betsy Ross Flag shoe controversy]
Among the social media comments, Ducey said, "Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike."
Republican political consultant defended the governor's shoe selection as one of, "convenience."
[RELATED: Nike wants to create manufacturing facility in Goodyear]
"Those shoes are not new. I don't think he gave them any new money. I think those shoes are hold-overs from quite some time ago," Dell'Artino said.
That fate of the new Nike factory is unclear.
Following the governor's comments, the mayor of Goodyear said her city is still committed to the deal that would create over 500 jobs and spur hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.
[PREVIOUS STORY: Nike cancels American flag sneaker after complaint from Colin Kaepernick, report says]
However, Nike was not definitive, saying only they were still committed to creating jobs.
In the meantime, the Democratic governors of California and New Mexico have made public pitches for Nike to build the new plant in their states.
(1) comment
Wow libtards, everyone wears Nike's... Seen them at racist rallies to million man marches to weirdo feminist protests... C'mon douche bags how is this a story
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.