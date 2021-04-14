PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona first responders are getting greater coverage for serious illnesses linked to their job. Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on Wednesday that his office says makes it easier for firefighters and law enforcement officers to prove their cancer diagnosis is probably work-related and expands benefit coverage for them. Senate Bill 1451 removed the requirement of proving exactly when and where firefighters were exposed to a known carcinogen that is usually linked to cancer.

Firefighters and other first responders dedicate countless hours to protecting our communities and keeping Arizonans safe. It’s our job to protect them too. Thank you, Sen. @PaulDBoyer, for leading on this bill. https://t.co/J5AwKU3ZU0 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 15, 2021

"Firefighters and other first responders dedicate countless hours to protecting our communities and keeping Arizonans safe," Gov. Ducey said in a statement. "It's our job to protect them too. This bill expands protection for diseases acquired through the job, and helps ensure our safety professionals receive the support and resources they need."

The measure also adds breast cancer and ovarian cancer to the list of cancers that qualify to receive workers' compensation. It would pay for medical expenses that usually aren't covered by insurance. "The signing of Senate Bill 1451 is a huge win for Arizona's firefighters and fire investigators that also includes female cancers," Sen. Paul Boyer, the Republican who sponsored the bill, said in a statement. "They do so much to protect our communities, and I was proud to sponsor legislation that helps protect them."

Various cities and organizations supported the legislation, including Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Queen Creek, Professional Firefighters Of Arizona, Arizona State AFL-CIO and more. Read the bill below.