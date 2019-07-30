PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday claimed that he never ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw incentives from Nike to locate a new factory in the Valley.
But Ducey is not telling the truth because that's exactly what he wrote this month on social media.
"Nike has made its decision, and now we're making ours. I've ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the state was providing for the company to locate here," the governor wrote July 2 on Twitter.
The tweet came one day after he injected himself into a national controversy surrounding Nike's decision to pull a pair of patriotic shoes from the shelves.
The governor's handling of the deal was mocked and criticized, especially after he was spotted wearing a pair of Nike sneakers a few days after he blasted the company on Twitter.
Nike later agreed to bring the new factory to Goodyear despite losing the $1 million offer and the governor's comments.
When the agreement was announced, the governor welcomed the company with open arms, which then opened him up to more criticism.
Despite the mixed messages he sent the public on Nike, Ducey said, "I've been consistent in my messaging."
