PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Entering his eighth year in office, Gov. Doug Ducey is set to open the final act of his administration on Monday when he delivers his State of the State Address. The annual speech, which governors use to lay out the vision for the state in the coming year, formally kicks off the 2022 Legislative session.
While the governor is keeping the details of his remarks close to the vest, Ducey appeared more open when it came to the governor's race that will decide his replacement as the top elected official in Arizona.
"I'm going to reserve the right to get involved in one primary," Ducey said during an interview with Arizona's Family. "I'm going to care very much about who my successor is, and I'm going to resist the temptation to say much beyond that."
The move would break the precedent of prior governors who tend not to publicly meddle in their own party's primary elections. The top Republican candidates seeking to replace Ducey are businessman Steve Gaynor, former Congressman Matt Salmon, State Treasurer Kimberly Yee, former regent Karrin Taylor Robson, and the current front-runner in the GOP primary, former TV anchor Kari Lake.