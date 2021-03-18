PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Doug Ducey will travel to Douglas, Arizona on Friday to view the developing security and humanitarian situation currently the U.S./Mexico border.
Gov. Ducey is anticipated to take an aerial tour, receive a briefing on the border situation and hold a security roundtable.
Gov. Ducey will be joined by a member of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers, Arizona State Senator David Gowan, Arizona State Representatives Becky Nutt and Gail Griffin and law enforcement officials.
