PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Republican Senate candidate attempted to walk back his eyebrow-raising comments that the United States should annex Mexico by saying, "it was kind of a joke."
Earlier this week, Daniel McCarthy raised the possibility of annexing Arizona's southern neighbor as a way to solve the border issue.
But on Friday, McCarthy appeared to walk back the comments he made during a radio show interview.
"It was kind of a joke, it was a joke," McCarthy said. "It's something I think needs to be talked about in the fact we have a constitutional way for countries to become states in this country."
The remarks were part of an extensive interview with McCarthy, who also spoke about his positions on gun control, abortion, repealing Obamacare and climate change.
