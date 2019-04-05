PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican lawmakers brought back a bill this week that slaps teachers with hefty fines if they use their classrooms to influence their students' beliefs on religion or politics.
If the proposal passes, teachers could be fined $5,000, which is nearly 10 percent of the average teacher's salary in Arizona.
HB 2032 was stalled at the Legislature, but Republicans approved the measure on Tuesday over objections from Democrats.
Rep. Kelly Townsend, the Republican from Mesa who sponsored the bill, said she wants to stop teachers from trying to influence their students.
Sen. Vince Leach, a Republican from Tucson, voted for the bill and referred to the Red for Ed rallies last year when tens of thousands of teachers converged on the Capitol demanding better pay and working conditions.
"When everyone wore red last year in the classroom, that was not a left or a right - that was political action," Leach said when he explained his vote.
Joe Thomas, the leader of the Arizona Education Association, said Townsend's bill seeks to solve a problem that doesn't exist.
"It's a diversion. We have a real crisis in education that we need to be addressing and it's not what Kelly Townsend wants us to look at," he said.
