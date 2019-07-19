PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Republican Congresswoman Debbie Lesko defended President Donald Trump after he ignited a week of racially fueled controversies.
On Friday, Lesko, who represents a GOP leaning district in the West Valley, said the president was just pushing back against his critics.
WATCH: Arizona's Rep. Debbie Lesko supports Trump over 'send her back' chant
"The Democrat members have called the president a liar-and-chief and called him racist ... they said he's the wizard of the Ku Klux Klan at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.," Lesko said.
She then added, "They do this repeatedly, over and over again, so I think the president is just fighting back."
The president kicked off the week with attacks against four minority congresswomen on Twitter by telling them to go back to where they came from.
All four of the women are U.S. citizens. Three of the lawmakers were born in the U.S. while Somali-born Congresswoman Ilhan Omar became a U.S. citizen when she was 17 years old.
The Democratic-controlled House voted Tuesday to condemn the attacks as racist along a mostly party line vote.
[RELATED: Arizona Democrats blast president over racial tweet, Arizona GOP stays silent]
Lesko disagreed with the resolution and joined nearly every other House Republican to vote against the measure.
"I just dont' think they are racist, I definitely wouldn't have said it myself," Lesko said of the Trump tweets.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]
All five of Arizona's Democratic members of congress voted for the resolution, while GOP Reps. Paul Gosar and David Schweikert joined Lesko in opposition.
Rep. Andy Biggs, a Republican from an East Valley district, missed the vote because of personal matters, but a spokesman for his office said he would have voted against it.
One day after the House vote, another racially charged controversy emerged.
During a campaign rally Wednesday in North Carolina, Trump supporters echoed the presidents Twitter attacks when they chanted, "send her back."
Trump later said he disapproved of the chanting that was aimed at Omar.
"I felt a little bit badly about it, but I will say this - I did, and I started speaking very quickly," Trump said Friday.
However, video shows Trump let the crowd chant for 13 seconds before speaking, again.
'When you're in the middle of a rally and there's hundreds of people doing things you know it's a little hard to stop things," Lesko said.
(1) comment
Rep. Lesko is correct. Once again, there's nothing "racist" about those tweets. Had the "reporter" bothered to read the President's entire quote, about the squad going home, he -perhaps- would have noticed the WHOLE quote, which was, "go back home, fix things, then come back and show us how its done." (sarc) And of course the reporter's misrepresentation of the tweets, shows he's unaware of the actual meaning of the word 'racist'. A dictionary can be a helpful tool. Is it any wonder the old-line "media" has zero credibility?!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.