PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Here we go again.
Another state lawmaker was recorded making racially charged statements.
This time, it was Sen. Sylvia Allen, a Republican from Snowflake.
"America is fast becoming, we are going to look like South American countries very quickly," she told she told a group of supporters in an audio recording obtained by Arizona's Family.
The Phoenix New Times broke the story that reported Allen was speaking to a group of Republicans on July 15.
During the speech, Allen also said that the white birth rate was too low.
"The median age of a white woman is 43. The median age of a Hispanic woman is 27. We are not reproducing ourselves with the birthrates. But here's what I see is the issue. It's because of immigration," she said.
In response, Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat from Glendale, said Allen's comments reminded him of former state Sen. David Stringer.
Last year, while Stringer was still a lawmaker, he was caught on video saying, "there aren't enough white kids to go around."
In that same speech, Stringer, a Republican, called immigration an "existential threat."
"This is pretty far beyond what anyone should consider acceptable, and it's very much in the line of the Stringer comments," Quezada said.
Stringer would later resign, but not because of his comments on race.
"Because (Stringer) was able to get away with it then there are legislators that think they can still get away with it now," he said.
The Prescott lawmaker eventually gave up his seat after a 30-year-old police report resurfaced that accused him of raping two children.
Late Friday, Allen issued a statement through the spokesman for Senate Republican Caucus saying in part, "Let me start off by sincerely apologizing to anyone who has been hurt by my words."
She added that some of her comments were references to a book titled, "The Browning of America" by Dr. James H. Johnson, who is a professor at the University of North Carolina.
As for the comment about the country looking South American, Allen said she was concerned that, "that some of these countries are socialist and that we must preserve our Constitutional Republic form of government and that we have not taught the next generation the difference."
You are exactly right. No one has issues with legal immigrants. Well, wait ... I shouldn't say that, because there are thousands of foreigners being imported to take American jobs; many of us 'do' have a problem with that. I think what Sylvia meant was "illegal immigration". THAT is the big problem: with swarms of illegals coming over our border, it may mean nothing to even have a border, fairly soon. We are then finished, as a country. Which is what the marxist left, has been working towards, for many decades.
For once shes is right. But it's not "immigration" that is the problem it is illegal aliens.
