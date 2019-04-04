PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - House Republicans punted on a bill that gives victims of childhood sexual assault more time to sue their abusers in civil court.
Members on the House Appropriations Committee voted along party lines Thursday to hold SB 1101, effectively killing the measure.
[WATCH: Bill to extend statute of limitations on childhood sex abuse blocked]
The proposal raises the age victims can file a legal action to 30 years old from it where it stands now at 20 years old.
It also gives victims who are older than 30 one year to file a claim in civil court.
Proponents of the bill said many victims are not ready to disclose their abuse until they are older.
Greg Kelly, who was abused when he was a child, testified before the committee Thursday morning.
He said civil court is the best way to give victims a shot at justice while outing sexual predators.
But opponents of the measure said it would potentially expose innocent people to frivolous lawsuits.
"The way this is happening it's basically a witch hunt," said Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, a Republican from Gilbert.
The hearing happened one week after a state lawmaker resigned amid allegations that he paid two young boys $10 apiece after he molested them in the early 1980s.
After the hearing, Sen. Paul Boyer, a Republican from Phoenix, said the bill is likely dead this year.
