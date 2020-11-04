TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- This year's election felt more tense than those in previous years. And as the results trickled in, some people were looking to take the edge off. Google searches for liquor stores hit an all-time high on Tuesday.

Then on Wednesday, there was no shortage of people voting with their dollars for Jose Cuervo or Jack Daniels. At Tempe's Tops Liquors, the only 'Great Divide' is the type of drink you like. "Trumpers, they are probably drinking some natty lights," said Tops Liquors' owner Ben Eccles. Eccles said they had a huge turnout on Election Day, so much so that they called this place the election headquarters. "We were that busy," said Eccles.

"Just popping money in the tip jar, nervous about what's going on in the world," said Eccles. No red or blue, "I don't really think they wanted to talk about it," Eccles said. Instead, the decision for customers is clear or colored. Eccles said liquor is outselling beer and wine. "Give me my liquor and leave me alone," said Eccles. "And let me deal with my stress at home."

Eccles has one message during this election year he wants you to remember. "Be civil, make the best out of it," said Eccles. Maybe that's something, you can raise a glass to. "2020 motto is, it is what it is," said Eccles.