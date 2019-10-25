GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The mayor of Glendale and City council members could be making more money in two weeks-- depending on the outcome of Proposition 424.
The special election vote is coming after public outcry over the City of Glendale denying firefighter Kevin Thompson's cancer claim, even though his cancer should be covered under state law.
Arizona’s Family questioned the City during our investigation, and they eventually reversed their denial.
But long-time Glendale resident Tom Shaw said the pay increase for Glendale City Council is more than justified.
“We feel like they’re way overdue,” Shaw said. “The mayor and the council have not had a raise for 13 years.”
In the Nov. 5 special election, voting "yes" on Proposition 424 would raise Mayor Jerry Weiers salary nearly 43 percent from $48,000 to $68,490, and would raise the City council members' salaries nearly 55 percent from $34,000 to $52,685.
“This council and mayor have done a fantastic job on getting the city out of bankruptcy,” Shaw said.
But others aren't so happy with what the mayor has done.
“I will do everything I can to make people realize why he should not be re-elected in the next election,” said Rich Hale, a retired Glendale Fire Department captain.
Hale was one of the people responsible for hiring Thompson decades ago. He watched as Thompson tirelessly fought to get coverage for his multiple myeloma cancer claim.
Thompson will have cancer for the rest of his life, after serving the City of Glendale for 26 years, yet the mayor and City denied his claim for months.
“He only turned the tables and got behind this and allowed Kevin to start the rest of the treatment, after it became public knowledge that he was in the way of it,” Hale said. “And, now, he wants a pay raise for this? No!”
Some residents also feel that spending thousands of dollars for a mail-in special election is unnecessary when this vote could have happened in 2020, when three out of four council members who voted for this will be up for re-election.