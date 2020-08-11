GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Town of Gilbert will be looking for a new mayor. Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels resigned on Tuesday. She told the Town Council of her decision.
"Thank you to those who put their trust me in me to lead. You have been patient and generous, and I will always be grateful for this remarkable experience," Daniels said in a statement.
Tonight I announced my resignation as mayor of @GilbertYourTown, effective immediately.Thank you to those who put their trust in me to lead. You have been patient and generous, and I will always be grateful for this remarkable experience. 💛More: https://t.co/JOAFEhzMTp pic.twitter.com/sAD6OPHfzq— Mayor Jenn Daniels (@GilbertAZMayor) August 12, 2020
She didn't give a reason why she stepped down, though she had announced in February that she wasn't running for re-election. Daniels only had five months left on her term. She was appointed interim mayor in July 2016 when former mayor John Lewis resigned and then she was elected in November of 2016.
Daniels' full statement can be read below.
I have loved serving the Town of Gilbert for more than 11 years. I have worked alongside amazing people - staff and council members, regional and school leaders, business owners, volunteers, faith groups and friends and neighbors - all working to make our community a better place to live, work and play.
Effective immediately following the adjournment of tonight's council meeting, I am resigning from the office of Mayor of the Town of Gilbert. I'd like to thank my family and all those who have supported me - especially my four favorite Gilbert residents, Ethan, Drew, Ty and Kate Daniels. Thank you to those who put their trust me in me to lead. You have been patient and generous, and I will always be grateful for this remarkable experience.