The Save America Rally is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence, Arizona.

LIVE: Former President Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Florence. Nine guest speakers are at the event, including governor candidate Kari Lake, State Rep. Mark Finchem, Rep. Paul Gosar and others. 

FLORENCE, AZ -- Former President Donald Trump and other guest speakers will be speaking at the Save America Rally at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence.

Doors opened at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m. There will be nine guest speakers at the event. Trump is expected to speak about the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the 2020 election.   

Special guest speakers for the rally include:

  • Kari Lake, Donald J. Trump-endorsed candidate for governor
  • State Rep. Mark Finchem, state representative from Arizona’s 11th District and Donald J. Trump-endorsed candidate for secretary of state of Arizona
  • Rep. Paul Gosar, U.S. representative from Arizona’s 4th Congressional District
  • Rep. Andy Biggs, U.S. representative from Arizona’s 5th Congressional District
  • Rep. Debbie Lesko, U.S. representative from Arizona’s 8th Congressional District
  • Dr. Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona
  • Dr. Alveda King, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Advisory Board Member
  • Boris Epshteyn, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 strategic advisor and advisory board member
  • Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow

Former President Donald Trump will be in Arizona on Saturday. Gray Television Chief Political Analysts Greta Van Susteren explained what we can expect from the visit.

