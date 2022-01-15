FLORENCE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former President Donald Trump and other guest speakers will be speaking at the Save America Rally at Canyon Moon Ranch in Florence.
Doors opened at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Trump is expected to speak at 7 p.m. There will be nine guest speakers at the event. Trump is expected to speak about the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection and the 2020 election.
Special guest speakers for the rally include:
- Kari Lake, Donald J. Trump-endorsed candidate for governor
- State Rep. Mark Finchem, state representative from Arizona’s 11th District and Donald J. Trump-endorsed candidate for secretary of state of Arizona
- Rep. Paul Gosar, U.S. representative from Arizona’s 4th Congressional District
- Rep. Andy Biggs, U.S. representative from Arizona’s 5th Congressional District
- Rep. Debbie Lesko, U.S. representative from Arizona’s 8th Congressional District
- Dr. Kelli Ward, chairwoman of the Republican Party of Arizona
- Dr. Alveda King, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 Advisory Board Member
- Boris Epshteyn, Donald J. Trump for President 2020 strategic advisor and advisory board member
- Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow