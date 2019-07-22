PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Early ballots go out next week to Phoenix voters who will decide how the City spends its taxpayer money.
Proposition 106 essentially asks voters to choose between spending on city services like parks and library programs or paying down debt.
[WATCH: Proponents and critics weigh in on Phoenix's Prop 106]
If passed the measure places a cap on most spending until the City's pension liabilities are 90% funded.
Currently, the pension system is about 60% funded. Phoenix carries a debt of about $400 million, which is money it will owe retirees in the future but doesn't have now.
Sam Stone, chief of staff for Phoenix Councilman Sal DiCiccio, is a supporter of the ballot measure.
He said Phoenix leaders need to fix the system now before the pension debt wrecks the City's finances.
"Our growth here is not guaranteed. If we continue to allow the City to crumble, others are going to take our place on top of the heap," Stone said.
The proposition exempts public safety from the spending caps and pegs spending increases in other departments to population growth and inflation as long as the pension remains under 90% funding levels.
Former mayor Terry Goddard said this will handcuff the City moving forward, and likened the measure to, "putting your foot deliberately into a steel trap."
"Putting this lock hold on... the ability to spend for quality of life issues and for economic development I think that really makes Phoenix second class," he said.
Goddard has joined the City's current mayor, Kate Gallego, in opposing Proposition 106.
Gallego made the defeat of Prop. 106 one of her top priorities.
(1) comment
The city now is third world . [scared]
