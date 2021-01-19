PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Only about 1,000 people will be at the inauguration on Wednesday due to the pandemic, but one notable name who will be there: former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake.

Flake has been very outspoken against President Donald Trump. He was Arizona’s Republican senator for six years and still considers himself a member of the Republican Party, but he publicly supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Flake told Arizona’s Family this will be his sixth inauguration and unlike all the years past, he said the city is a ghost town.

He said he’s always viewed inauguration on the platform as a member of Congress, but this year he will be just below the platform with far fewer people.

Flake said as a Republican, he didn’t expect to be supporting a Democrat but said he felt after four years of President Trump he felt it was the only choice he had, and he’s putting candidate above party.

But even the night before, the inauguration is a far cry from how he’s used to experiencing it.

Biden marks nation's Covid grief before inauguration pomp Hours from inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden paused on what might have been his triumphal entrance to Washington Tuesday evening to mark instead the national tragedy of the coronavirus pandemic with a moment of collective grief for Americans lost.

“It’s just a completely and utterly different scene and a little eerie, frankly, with so many National Guard troops. Our hotel is full of them. We certainly feel safe but it doesn’t feel like an inauguration,” Flake said. “[Biden] is not as conservative as I would have liked but I believe he will honor the office of the president. And I hope in a while that we’ll have government that is civil and steady and boring! I think that would be a relief to all of us,” laughed Flake.

Flake said moving forward, he hopes for bipartisanship and hopes to see the Republican Party focus on ideas and principles rather than personalities.