PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There was a huge win this week when it comes to protection for the ones who protect us. Governor Ducey signed the firefighter cancer bill into law this week that would close loopholes insurance companies had found to deny coverage.

But the bill goes even further than that, adding more protection. Even though many occupational cancers were covered under Arizona state law before, families of firefighters say insurance companies were finding ways to deny claims left and right. Now, that shouldn't be able to happen anymore.

"I was elated. I was emotional when Governor Ducey signed this bill," said Bryan Jeffries, president of the Professional Firefighters of Arizona. For Jeffries, it's personal. Not only is he a Mesa fire captain, but he is a recent occupational cancer survivor.

"We hope from this point going forward never again is a lawyer going to look at a firefighter and tell him you have to prove to me, him or her, where you got your cancer from. Which fire, which carcinogen, prove it. That is, of course, ridiculous," Jeffries said.

Jeffries spent years with other first responders down at the legislature fighting for change. Before this week, insurance companies were finding loopholes to deny firefighters' work-related cancer coverage.

The governor signing SB 1451 strengthens the presumption a firefighter's cancer diagnosis is work-related and removes those barriers that firefighters say were near-possible to answer. It also now includes breast cancer and ovarian cancer for female firefighters.

"This one really hits home for a lot of us because we've had several females come down with cancer," Jeffries said.

This bill failed in the legislature last year, but the family of fallen Goodyear firefighter Austin Peck didn't give up. Austin's work-related cancer was not covered by the state. His dad, Mark Peck, would make sure his son's death was the start of major change, and his mom is proud.

"Countless hours. Countless telephone calls. Mark would literally write his speeches, and they would go on forever in the legislature!" said Austin's mom, Marie Peck. "It was passionate because it was real, and we lived it."

Before he died, Austin told his mom he didn't want other firefighters battling insurance companies for coverage while trying to battle their disease. She made him a promise to fight the good fight for him, and she doesn't break her promises.

"He's rejoicing from heaven, and we're rejoicing from here," she said.

At the same time Governor Ducey was signing this bill Thursday, Austin Peck's uncle and friends successfully summited Mount Everest on 'Peck's Trek' where they hiked the mountain to tie prayer flags at the summit in honor of Austin and all firefighters battling job-related cancer.