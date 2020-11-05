PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fencing has been installed in downtown Phoenix after hundreds of protestors stood in front of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office.
The fencing was set up in the parking lot of the recorder's office on Thursday morning with a Freedom of Speech Zone sign visible.
On Wednesday night, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies in tactical gear stood just outside the entrance to the elections center, making sure no one came inside. At around 10 p.m. the media was escorted out of the lobby and the building was shut down. About 15 minutes later, the group started to thin out. However, as of 10:45 p.m., there were still about 50 people outside of the building with deputies standing guard.
About 100 mostly Pro-Trump demonstrators chanted and waved flags outside of the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in downtown Phoenix. They're upset over the counting of ballots and claim voters who used Sharpies didn't have their votes counted, a debunked conspiracy theory.
It all started when the extremist group AZ Patriots initially walked right into the Maricopa County Recorder's Office at Third Avenue and Lincoln Street, live streaming around 7 p.m. One of the members was wearing a military vest and made a claim the County used Sharpie pens to make some ballots invalid. The conspiracy gained traction on Wednesday, but the officials said that it is not true and Sharpie pens don't disqualify ballots.
Rep. Paul Gosar, who was recently reelected, arrived at the protest later in the night. He used a megaphone to talk to the protesters. The Republican also led the group in prayer.
Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone released the following statement about the protest last night:
"The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office was present prior to and throughout last night’s protest at the County Elections Office to ensure the safety of the staff and security of the facility.
We are committed to the safety of our community and the protected process of democracy. Our efforts will continue and expand to appropriately meet the capacity and dynamics of these potential engagements.
Peaceful activities will be respected and protected. Acts of violence, threatening behaviors or criminal damage of property will not be tolerated.
We are unwavering in our efforts to promote public safety."
There is no confirmation if or when another group of protestors will arrive to protest on Thursday.
