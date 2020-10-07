PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Kevin Runbeck's company has printed ballots for years, and he doesn't think the process should be political.

But that is exactly what has happened in an election year like no other. "My 92-year-old mother called me up and said, 'I'm really worried about all-mail voting,' and I said, 'Mom, I've been doing this 40 years. Come on; it's not a problem. Trust me on this one,'" Runbeck said.

With powerful politicians like President Donald Trump raising questions about the integrity of mail voting, its seem even Runbeck's mother is raising concerns. But Runbeck, who operates a large plant in south Phoenix, says the biggest threat is false and misleading information.

"There's talk of massive fraud and massive fraud just can't happen," he said recently. "The ability to put a fake ballot in the mail and it actually gets tabulation is nil."

His business prints for state and local governments across the country, including the ballots for Maricopa County's nearly 2 million people on the permanent early voter list.

And he said they take every precaution to ensure everyone's ballot is accurate and secure. It starts with the high-tech printing presses that can churn out 30,000 ballots an hour while also making sure that ballots match the voters' precincts.

Once the ballots are taken off the presses, they are folded and stuffed into those familiar green envelopes. Mailing addresses and a security bar code are the on the envelopes to avoid potential fraud.