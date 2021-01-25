PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A now-former Senate staff member filed an ethics complaint against state Sen. Wendy Rogers, accusing her of abusive workplace behavior.
The complaint, filed by her former legislative aide Michael Polloni, alleges she verbally abused him for not working while he had COVID-19.
Polloni also claims that Rogers asked him to do political work on taxpayer time and mocked his appearance and weight.
Rogers did not respond to requests for comment. Sen. Sine Kerr, the chairwoman of the Senate Ethics Committee, said she notified Rogers of the complaint.
Rogers now has until Feb. 1 to respond, at which time Kerr said she will decide how to move forward.