PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Congressman David Schweikert could soon be hit with a subpoena after refusing to cooperate with an ongoing ethics investigation into his office.
The Office of Congressional Ethics this week released a 242-page report recommending Schweikert, along with current and former staff members who also declined to speak to investigators, be subpoenaed.
[WATCH: Why subpoena Schweikert?]
The report mostly focuses on Schweikert’ s former chief of staff, Oliver Schwab, who is accused of inappropriately spending public funds.
The report also recommends that the House Ethics Committee continue to investigate the allegations against Schwab.
[VIDEO: Ethics investigation into Schweikert expands - Dec. 21, 2018)]
Schweikert said in a phone interview that many of the allegations of wrongdoing were made by a disgruntled former member of his staff.
[MORE: Arizona politics]
