PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A lot of the ballots are in for Tuesday's election and the early results are here.
According to the Maricopa County Recorder's Office, Glendale voters are rejecting Proposition 424, which would give the mayor and City Council members a pay increase.
[READ MORE: Glendale residents to vote on pay raise for council, mayor]
For Proposition 425, also in Glendale, it appears to be on its way to passing. It would change the primary election dates to the same time as the rest of Arizona.
On the ballot in Scottsdale are $319 million in bonds for different projects around the city. They include adding a splash pad at McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park, adding a dog park to Thompson Peak Park and installing a solar heating system at Eldorado Pool. As of Tuesday night, all of them are getting a majority "Yes" vote.
Dozens of school districts are proposing overrides or bonds. There is a list of them here. You can see the full results of the election here.