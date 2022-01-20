PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Republican Gov. Doug Ducey applauded Democratic U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema one day after she voted to sink a major piece of President Joe Biden's agenda by not overturning a key procedure. Sinema and U.S. Sen/Joe Manchin of West Virginia bucked their party Wednesday night to save the filibuster, which effectively killed the Democrats' changes of passing two voting rights bills.
"I want to give Sen. Sinema credit for standing up and protecting a Senate rule that she believes in," Ducey told reporters Thursday morning. Had the Democrats scraped the filibuster, they could have passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Achievement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act with a simple 51 vote majority instead of the 6o votes needed to bypass the rule.
Sinema publicly supported both of the proposed bills but made it clear before the vote she would not change the filibuster rule, which she says promotes bipartisanship.
While Republicans like Ducey praised Sinema for standing up to her party and president, some Democrats lashed out at her. In Arizona, Democrats are concerned about a host of Republican-sponsored bills that they say will make it more difficult to vote in future elections.
In response to the criticism coming from the Left, Sinema's office released a statement that said in part, "She's delivered for Arizonans and has always been honest about where she stands, and has said that different people of good faith can have honest disagreements about policy and strategy."