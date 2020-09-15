PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gov. Doug Ducey told President Donald Trump that the economy in Arizona is "booming," on the same day more than 430,000 unemployed workers here lost their federal stimulus bump.

On Monday, those struggling to find work lost the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment payments when the Lost Wage Assistance program expired.

This leaves hundreds of thousands of Arizonans to survive on the state's unemployment benefit of $240 a week, which is the country's second-lowest payment.

When asked about the governor's comments about the economy, the governor's office provided several articles that included one where economists said Arizona is in a good position to recover economically faster than other states across the country.

But there was no information that showed Arizona's economy was "booming" as the governor claimed it was.