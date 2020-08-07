PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Joe Biden took to Twitter Friday morning to point out the approach Arizona has taken with the coronavirus, following Gov. Doug Ducey’s visit with President Trump in Washington this week.

President Trump called Arizona “a model for applying a science-based approach to the decreasing cases and hospitalizations without implementing a punishing lockdown,” Biden tweeted. Arizona has had one of the highest per capita of cases in the world.

Here’s how COVID-19 affected Arizonans under the Trump—Ducey model:- An infection rate—still—of nearly 20%- The fifth-highest number of current hospitalizations in the country- More than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19- More than 183,000 cases- Lengthy delays in test results — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 7, 2020

Arizona now has over 4,000 deaths and over 183,000 cases of the coronavirus across the state.

One of the biggest issues Biden points out is that Arizona has "lengthy delays in test results".

"Gov. Ducey is rushing reopening without adequate testing and contact tracing. He’s withholding support for increased testing and making local leaders plead for it. He’s refusing to implement a mask mandate and turning his back on older Americans and those at greater risk."

Ducey tweeted back, saying that the percent of positivity is between 9-11% for the first time since May and there are over 380 testing sites around the state.

Biden is the presumptive democratic nominee for President of the United States against President Trump. Arizona also happens to be a battleground state this election.