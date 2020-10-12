TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Donald Trump Jr. is making another few stops in Arizona to campaign for his father, President Donald Trump.
He will be hosting an Make America Great Again event Wednesday at the Port of Tucson around 12 p.m. MST. It will be general admission before heading to Las Vegas.
On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. will be hosting two coalition events. One of them is the Native Americans For Trump coalition launch at the Williams Rodeo Grounds in Williams, Arizona. It will take place around 1:30 p.m. MST with general admission.
The second event will be Latter-day Saints For Trump that will take place around 4:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Phoenix-Mesa located in Mesa. This event will also be general admission.