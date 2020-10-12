TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Donald Trump Jr. is making another stop in Arizona to campaign for his father, President Donald Trump.
He will be hosting an Make America Great Again event Wednesday at the Port of Tucson around 12 p.m. MST. It will be general admission.
Donald Trump Jr. will be stopping in Las Vegas Wednesday during his trip.
Ivanka Trump was in Phoenix over the weekend at a vintage shop, Vintage Home, in Chandler and to host a conversation in Paradise Valley at the Mountain Shadows Resort.