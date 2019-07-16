PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Is former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio looking to make a comeback as the self-styled "America's Toughest Sheriff"?
Looking at his Twitter and Facebook accounts, which appear to be run by a political action committee called Protect America First, it’s possible.
Both accounts posted a photo of a billboard that shows a picture of Arpaio in uniform. It reads, “Sheriff Joe One More Time 2020.”
The posts go on to say that the former sheriff, who was convicted of criminal contempt of court in 2017 and then pardoned by President Donald Trump, is “humbled by support” and promises “a decision soon about a possible run for office.”
Voters ousted Arpaio, the longtime incumbent, from office in November 2016, by electing Paul Penzone, a former sergeant with the Phoenix Police Department, to head up the embattled agency.
Arpaio threw his hat in the ring to represent Arizona in the Senate, but he lost the GOP primary to now Sen. Martha McSally, who was appointed to fill the seat left by the late Sen. John McCain.
A colorful character, Arpaio served six terms as the sheriff of Maricopa county and made national headlines for some of his policies and his outspoken stance on immigration. He also was one of the first to support President Donald Trump in the earliest days of his campaign.
Billboards popping up around Phoenix, “Sheriff Joe One More Time 2020”. Sheriff Arpaio humbled by support. Will make a decision soon about a possible run for office. Drugs/Illegal immigration out of control. Stay Tuned! pic.twitter.com/bNNoflArO3— Sheriff Joe Arpaio (@RealSheriffJoe) July 16, 2019
(2) comments
Love ya Joe !!! But stay retired.
Oh good God no! Please no! Just please go enjoy retirement!
