PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The deadline for counties in Arizona to verify their election results for the general election is end of day Monday.
Mohave County is the only county in the state to not be verified, not to canvass yet. If Mohave County doesn't do so by the deadline, the state can take legal action against the county according to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. But she does believe Mohave's Board of Supervisors is planning to meet.
Maricopa County certified their results last Friday with over two million ballots casted in the county according to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
Once all remaining counties in the state certify their results, Hobbs and Gov. Doug Ducey will make the final certification granting Arizona's electoral votes to Joe Biden. The state canvass is scheduled to occur on Nov. 30.
"Our office is just putting together all the numbers and making sure that we got the T's crossed and I's dotted so that everything matches what we are certifying as the official results and what we have from the counties just making sure everything is the way is supposed to be," says Hobbs.
"We will have the canvass documents on Monday the 30th. That involves the Attorney General, the Governor and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court because it is a presidential election."
Once Arizona certifies their votes, the electors will meet on December 14 to cast their ballots for the president that will be sent over to congress, Hobbs says.