PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Congressman David Schweikert agreed to a deal that ends a nearly three-year long investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

+2 Arizona Rep David Schweikert's campaign running in the red A House Ethics Committee has been investigating Schweikert, forcing him to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on legal fees.

As part of the agreement, the Republican lawmaker admitted to 11 ethics violations that mostly involve financial misuse of his campaign and office funds.

As a result, Schweikert will accept an official reprimand and pay a $50,000 fine to close a matter he originally tried to downplay as a clerical error.

The announcement comes less than 100 days before he faces re-election in the Republican leaning 6th Congressional District that includes Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.