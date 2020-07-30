schweikert

Rep. David Schweikert is carrying more debt than cash.

 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Congressman David Schweikert agreed to a deal that ends a nearly three-year long investigation by the House Ethics Committee.  

As part of the agreement, the Republican lawmaker admitted to 11 ethics violations that mostly involve financial misuse of his campaign and office funds. 

As a result, Schweikert will accept an official reprimand and pay a $50,000 fine to close a matter he originally tried to downplay as a clerical error. 

The announcement comes less than 100 days before he faces re-election in the Republican leaning 6th Congressional District that includes Scottsdale and Fountain Hills. 

 

