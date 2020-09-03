PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kanye West's bid to get on the Arizona ballot as an independent presidential candidate in November has hit a legal roadblock.

Maricopa County judge Scott McCoy ruled on Thursday in favor of a group of Arizonans who sued to keep West off the ballot. They claimed West can't be on the ballot as an independent because he's a registered Republican in Wyoming. But West's lawyers said West being registered with the GOP in a different state was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot. They said since he registered with the Federal Elections Commission as a member of "The Birthday Party," not Republican, he can be on the ballot. But the judge didn't agree. It's unclear if West's lawyers will appeal.

Kanye West's strange presidential bid unravels thanks to a messy ballot access operation Kanye West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee but just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. Missouri said his petition lacked more than 3,400 valid signatures, but he's gone to court in a last-ditch attempt to get on the ballot in the swing state of Ohio.

West's campaign turned in nearly 58,000 signatures Wednesday, which is more than the 39,000 needed to appear on the ballot.

West has already qualified to appear on the ballot in several states, including Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Tennessee and Utah.

The rapper and music producer announced his intention to run for president on July 4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.