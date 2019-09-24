TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes left open the possibility that he might sue the state to let independent voters participate in Arizona's Presidential Preference Election.
"I think all options are on the table right, now," Fontes said Tuesday during a stop at ASU's Tempe Campus to register new voters.
His comments come several days after he failed to convince Democrats at their statewide meeting to support opening up the March 17 election.
State law bars the state's 1.2 million independent voters from taking part in the once every four-year election, even though it is funded with taxpayer money.
However, Fontes says the law creates confusion because these non-affiliated voters can take part in other primary elections.
"We have an open primary for governors, senators, Congress and everything else and that (Presidential Preference Election) every fourth year confuses things. It's the misinformation and the disinformation that is the real problem, and we should have a standard set of rules," he said.