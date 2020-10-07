PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - When early voting began in Arizona on Wednesday, it broke records. Almost 3,000 people voted in person – the highest first-day total ever. There were fewer than 900 ballots cast on day one in 2016.

Arizonans are generally very used to voting by mail. “We lead the way with the number of ballots that are rejected in terms of, we’ve had less than 1%,” said spokesperson Diana Solorio with the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office.

Still, in 2016 Maricopa County had to throw out 1,4000 ballots with mismatched signatures and about 2,200 that had no signature at all. “You need to make sure to sign your envelope, because we do have a number of people who forget to sign it,” Solorio said

Another common problem is people using the wrong writing utensil. It’s best to use black pen (or maybe a blue one), but nothing else. “If you use a pencil it might smear,” Solorio said. “No red pen – we won’t be able to read what your ballot says.”

Also, pay attention to how many candidates you can vote for in each contest. “If it says vote for 2 and you vote for one, yes – your ballot is counted for that one vote, although there were 2 spots. But if you vote for 3 when it says only vote for 2 people, then that is an overvote,” Solorio said.

Overvoting on one contest won’t disqualify your entire ballot, but don’t forget how long a general election ballot is. “Make sure that they vote both sides of the ballot,” Solorio said.

If you mess up on your early ballot or it gets destroyed, you’re not alone. “Often we get calls that, yes the dog ate the ballot,” she said. If that happens, you can still request a replacement ballot by mail until October 23 at 5 p.m. You can also just vote in person and request a replacement ballot there. Solorio suggests voters print out a sample ballot to fill out first so it’s less likely you make mistakes on the real thing.