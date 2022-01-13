PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican candidate for governor Steve Gaynor announced Thursday that he has about $5 million cash on hand to kick off the election year. The businessman is the latest GOP candidate for the state's top office to reveal details about their fundraising efforts.

Unlike two of his competitors, Gaynor's campaign provided no details on how much money was raised from donors and how much came out of his own pocket. A spokesman for the campaign said those details would be released on Saturday when all statewide candidates are required to file their campaign finance reports.

At this point in the race, it appears that two women are leading the crowded Republican field in terms of money raised. Former TV news Anchor Kari Lake announced raising nearly $1.5 million from about 9,000 contributors. Former regent and developer Karrin Taylor Robson announced last week that she raised about $3.7 million. Half of Robson's take came from her own personal finances, unlike Lake, who reportedly did not spend any of her own money.

Two other Republican candidates, former Congressman Matt Salmon and current State Treasurer Kimberly Yee have not disclosed their fundraising totals.