PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – The man who was elected mayor of Nogales when he was just 22 says he is running for governor. Marco Lopez made the announcement Tuesday.
Arizona's gubernatorial election is not until November 2022. Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, cannot run again in that election because Arizona limits its governors to two consecutive terms. He would be eligible to run again after being out of office for a full four-year term.
Lopez, the son of two Mexican immigrants and a graduate of the University of Arizona, was dubbed "the boy mayor of Nogales" when he was elected right out of college. He has since served as the director of the Arizona Department of Commerce. He served as the chief of staff at Customs and Border Protection under former President Barack Obama.
"I'm running for Governor because to keep Arizona's promise we need to think big," Lopez, a Democrat, said in his announcement. "We need bold leadership on education, a plan for new jobs, and to finally ensure that every Arizonan has access to healthcare we can afford."
Lopez is the first candidate to officially launch a campaign to become Arizona's next governor.