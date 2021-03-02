PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate, along a party line vote, passed a Republican-backed bill that state elections officials estimate could purge roughly 200,000 people from the permanent early voting list.

The measure requires people to vote in at least one election every two years to stay on the list and continue to automatically receive a ballot in the mail.

Nothing prevents a voter from signing back up if they are removed, but Democrats said the bill is part of a larger Republican effort to suppress turnout after our once-solid conservative state went blue in the presidential and U.S. Senate races last year.

Sen. Rebecca Rios, the Democratic leader, said the bills targeting voting are “sore loser legislation” promoted by Republicans after the GOP lost the presidential race and two U.S. Senate seats in Arizona.

“We should want as many people as are eligible to vote,” Rios said. “We should remove obstacles instead of placing them. But I get it. If you’re not winning at the game, what do you do? You change the rules.”

Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler said Rios mischaracterized the motives of Republicans.

“My motive is one of cost to the taxpayers," Mesnard said. “My motive is also not wanting ballots sent out when apparently there’s no one on the other end interested in receiving it.”

The popular “permanent early voting list” allows voters to sign up once and automatically receive a ballot for every election. The bill by Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, would purge people from the list of they skip the primary and general election for two cycles in a row. They would get a letter asking them whether they want to remain on the permanent early voting list and would be removed if they don’t respond.

Two weeks ago, it appeared the proposal was dead after Sen. Paul Boyer, a Republican from Glendale, unexpectedly joined every Democratic lawmaker in the Senate to kill it. Since then, Boyer's changed his mind and voted with his party to pass the bill by a 16-14 margin and send it over to the House for consideration.

Ultimately, Gov. Doug Ducey, who has been a strong defender of Arizona's election system, will need to sign the legislation for it to become law.

Among other legislation pending is a bill to shrink the early voting window and prohibit the counting of any mail ballots postmarked after the Thursday before the election.