PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona taxpayers will shell out more than $1 million a year to cover living expenses for state lawmakers if Gov. Doug Ducey signs legislation to boost their daily allowances, according to a state estimate.
A bill that triples the per diem rate for state representatives and senators was one of the last pieces of legislation passed before the Legislature adjourned last week.
The annual cost for reimbursements will increase by nearly $770,000, bringing the total cost to roughly $1.2 million for a 100-day session, according to a legislative analysis.
The governor has taken no action on the bill yet.
According to Ducey's staff, the governor had 53 bills sitting on his desk as of Tuesday evening.
Ducey has until Saturday to take action on the remaining bills. He can sign, veto, or allow them to pass into law without his signature.
