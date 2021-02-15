PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bill that would increase Arizona's maximum weekly jobless benefits passed another hurdle. The House Military Affairs and Public Safety Committee unanimously passed the bill on Monday.

The proposal would increase the unemployment benefits from $240 per week to $300. If HB 2805 is signed into law, the increase would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The bill's sponsor, Rep. David Cook, said Arizona is 49th in the U.S. for unemployment benefits and that needs to change.

"If HB 2805 becomes law, unemployed Arizonans would be eligible for a higher benefit – and that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people who are struggling to get by," said Cook in a statement. "Right now, Arizona isn't in line with its neighboring states. We have a good opportunity to correct that – and I hope that we do."

The measure also raises the threshold of how much money someone can make in a week without eating into the unemployment benefits.

Cooks, who is a Republican and represents District 8, says the bill has 32 cosponsors, including members of both parties.

The measure is expected to head to the House floor soon.