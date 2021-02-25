PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bill that would overturn a 10-year-old law that bans consular IDs as a valid form of identification is now on Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.
The bipartisan measure, SB 1420, passed both chambers of the state Legislature. The bill's sponsors say the consular ID is as secure as a passport and more secure than an Arizona driver's license. They added law enforcement is behind the proposal.
"This is something that's supported by sheriffs across the state, police chiefs across the state, people who are experts in the area of public safety, so this is good for the state of Arizona," said former Rep. Tony Rivera, who tried to get a similar bill passed during the last session.
Consular IDs must have biometric verification, like fingerprints and retina scans, to be a valid form of identification. Foreign governments issue the IDs to citizens so they can be identified in another country, like the U.S. Supporters say the measure strengthens the relationship between Arizona and Mexico. The country to the south has issued 160,000 consular IDs since 2007.
"It's also about equity. It's about recognizing that in the state of Arizona, diversity exists and that we recognize all individuals, even those individuals that may be the state Legislature has hindered through its policies through the last 10, 20 years," said Rep. Cesar Chavez, a Democrat from Maryvale.
It was back in 2011 when the state Legislature banned the consular IDs as a form of identification in the state. Arizona is only one of two states that doesn't recognize consular IDs.
Now it's up to Gov. Ducey to decide whether to sign the bill or not. He has five business days to make a decision. Ducey doesn't comment on pending legislation.
"I'm hopeful that he recognizes the financial benefit of the U.S.-Mexico relationship and also what message this sends as for as how close and how unbreakable that U.S.-Mexico relationship is," said Rep. Paul Boyer, a Republican from Glendale.