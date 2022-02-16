PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — State lawmakers are looking at more than 100 bills dealing with election changes this year. Many of the GOP-backed proposals are inspired by the debunked audit of the 2020 election and are characterized as simple security measures that protect integrity.

But one bill moving through the state Legislature would severely limit early voting and give the Republican Party a big advantage in Arizona, where slim margins decide statewide elections. SB 1404 limits early voting to people with certain disabilities and those who are 65 years old and up. The bill's sponsor, Sen. David Gowan, a Republican from Sierra Vista, said he wants to take the state back to a time before Arizona expanded early voting. "It's good for everybody," Gowan said last week after his proposal cleared the Senate Government Committee along a party-line vote.

But the data provided by the Arizona Secretary of State's office shows restricting early voting would have dramatic consequences. Of the 3.2 million people statewide on the early voting list, Democrats hold a slim 9,000 voter advantage. If mail-in voting were to be limited to the 970,000 voters on the early voting list who are older than 65, Republicans would find themselves with an advantage of more than 75,0000 voters.

"It tells me this is a very surgically calculated effort for (Republicans) to pick their own voters rather than allow arizona voters to pick their candidates," said Sen. Martin Quezada, a Democrat from Glendale. Quezada added that Gowan's bill and others proposed by Republicans follow a similar theme. "All of the voter bills that have been proposed over the last few weeks are along these same lines. They are trying to pick and choose who they think are the people who should be voting," he said.