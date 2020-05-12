PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former vice president and presidential candidate, Joe Biden said Arizona didn't have enough testing for the coronavirus but wouldn't say whether the state should reopen or not.
He spoke to Arizona's Family via Zoom on Tuesday afternoon. Biden said he would "follow the science" when it comes to opening up the economy again in places like Arizona. He said businesses should follow the protocols that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests when they reopen but didn't say he would eat at a restaurant here.
"I think as long as there is a situation where there is significant social distancing, where you're following the rules and guidelines that are set out, where the folks who are serving you have protective gear and you are able to do that, I think that depends," said Biden. "I think it's important we have a significant number of tests, which you do not have in your state."
Biden said he had hoped to campaign in Arizona but he's still in Delaware because of the shelter-in-place guidelines there. He believes he can win in the Grand Canyon State.
"I think the people in Arizona are fully aware of, of the consequences of four more years of President (Donald) Trump," said Biden. "I think we can compete."
He then blasted Trump for what he called his slow response to the coronavirus coming to the United States.
"He hasn't taken responsibility. He's found himself the cost of compliancy of him waiting so long to act has really cost us a lot," said Biden.
As for immigration, Biden said if he was elected president, he would reconsider the border wall project and introduce an immigration plan on "day one." It would provide a pathway to citizenship for the roughly 11 million people in the U.S. illegally.
"We're going to put ourselves in a position where DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients are made safe again and we're going to include the opportunity for an awful lot of people to move forward and we're not going to have the idea of seeking asylum from another country, to be able to do it from the United States," said Biden.