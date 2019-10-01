PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- An Arizona Republican congresswoman accused Democrats of conducting a "witch hunt" to remove President Trump from office.
Trump now faces potential impeachment after revelations that he reached out to a foreign leader to dig up dirt on a political rival.
"I do think it’s a witch hunt, " Rep. Debbie Lesko said. "Once the whistle blower complaint turns out to be a flop then they'll try to find something else."
Lesko, who represents a strong Republican district in the West Valley, comes as early polls show public opinions on impeaching and removing the president from office are shifting.
In August, a Monmouth University poll showed 35 percent of voters supported impeachment.
But a poll released today by Monmouth shows support for impeachment now stands as 44 percent, a nine point increase in just over a month.
The poll reveals most voters are not ready to boot Trump out of office, but Congressman Ruben Gallego, D-Arizona, hasn't changed his mind, and rejected Lesko's characterization that this is a "witch hunt.'
"Look if you take the president's words, his own memo, he clearly acted in an impeachable manner," Gallego said.