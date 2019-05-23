PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Arizona Republican lawmakers were heard Thursday evening threatening retaliation against two of their colleagues, who are pushing legislation to protect victims of childhood sexual assault.
The threats were caught on an open microphone during, what was supposed to be, a closed-door meeting of Arizona House Republicans.
[WATCH: Arizona Republican lawmakers heard making threats on 'hot mic']
Rep. Ben Toma, a Republican from Peoria, demanded repercussions for Sen. Paul Boyer and Sen. Heather Carter, who are refusing to support the budget.
[RELATED: Arizona Senate delays budget debate; House moves slowly]
Boyer and Carter have frustrated their fellow Republicans this year. They are demanding, before they vote for any budget, that lawmakers pass of a bill that extends the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual assault to sue in civil court.
[RELATED: Arizona Legislature begins work on budget bills]
"You've got another session coming, and there will be Carter and Boyer bills in that upcoming session. There will also be asks of them in that upcoming session, as well. I guarantee you, I am in no mood to hear a Carter bill,” Toma said. “Once you give in and there are no repercussions, you've encouraged all kinds of ... there has to be repercussions of some kind."
[RELATED: More victims of child sex abuse show support for bill blocked by Capitol leaders]
Toward the end of the recording, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers talks after he realizes that the audio was captured on an open mic.
“OK gang, somebody's got an open mic on in the room. There's a mic on,” Bowers said.
During that meeting, another lawmaker talked about filing an ethics complaint.
Another lawmaker at the meeting told Arizona’s Family that they believe Boyer and Carter violated legislative ethics rules.
[RELATED: Advocates ramp up pressure to pass childhood sex abuse bill]
[AND THIS: Senator reveals she was raped as pressure to pass sex assault bill rises]
Arizona’s Family has asked Bowers for a comment but has not heard back.
[RELATED: Child sex assault lawsuit proposal complicates budget battle]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.