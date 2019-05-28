PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A bill designed to ensure medical marijuana is free of harmful levels of mold and pesticides is now on the governor's desk after clearing both chambers of the Legislature with overwhelming support.
The Arizona House unanimously passed SB 1494 Monday by a vote of 60-0. The Arizona Senate passed the bill unanimously in March.
The legislation would direct the Arizona Department of Health Services to establish the state's first contaminant safety standards for marijuana since voters approved legalized medicinal use in 2010.
"[Patients with compromised immune systems] take this medicine and they're counting on it to alleviate symptoms and give them a better quality of life," C4 Laboratories founder Ryan Treacy said in March. "If we aren't here to ensure that medicine is clean, then we may be adding to their problems as opposed to helping fix them."
If Gov. Doug Ducey signs the measure, Arizona would shed its distinction as one of the last remaining states without safety standards for medical marijuana. As of 2018, only Arizona and Rhode Island allowed medical cannabis without some form of contaminant testing, although Rhode Island was in the initial phases of implementing a testing program.
[RESOURCE: Fact sheet for S.B. 1494]
Arizona's bill directs independent laboratories to begin testing products on Nov. 1, 2020. Those tests will check for microbial contamination, heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, growth regulators, and residual solvents. Labs will also verify the advertised potency of products.
Dispensaries must make test results available to patients upon request. An earlier version of the bill proposed beginning the testing in June, but House lawmakers pushed the start date back to November.
After a 2017 investigation by Arizona's Family found mold on some medical marijuana sold in Phoenix, a state lawmaker introduced a testing bill the next legislative session to require testing. The bill passed the state Senate but failed on the final vote in the House. Changes to the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act require support by three-fourths of each chamber.
Sen. David Gowan (R, LD 14) introduced SB 1494 this session. The legislation sets licensing requirements for third-party labs and directs AZDHS to set marijuana potency standards and remediation protocols if testing flags a sample.
The bill gives the department the authority to fine dispensaries up to $5,000 a month for violations, as well as to suspend or revoke a growers' license.
[RELATED: AZ Supreme Court rules marijuana extracts are legal]
[AND THIS: Confusion, concern in AZ medical marijuana industry after ruling casts doubt on legality of extracts]
