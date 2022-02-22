PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Republican-controlled state House passed a measure Tuesday that could make it harder for voters to change state laws in future elections. But it comes with a catch - voters will get the final say.
The GOP-back proposal, HCR 2015, passed the House along a party-line vote and now heads to the Senate. If it clears the other chamber, voters will get a chance to decide if ballot initiatives need 60% of the vote instead of a simple majority to become law.
The move comes after voters approved measures in recent elections that were unpopular with the conservative Republican Legislature. They include legalizing marijuana, boosting the state's minimum wage and taxing the rich to help fund K-12 public schools.