PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Senator-elect Mark Kelly will be sworn in to the United States Senate on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

Senator-elect Mark Kelly says bipartisanship a real mission PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Mark Kelly pledged Friday to stick with the campaign theme of bipart…

Kelly will take the oath of office in a ceremony at noon Arizona time (2 p.m. Eastern Time) in Washington D.C.

Kelly will be fulfilling the duration of the late John McCain's senate seat and will continue to hold the position for the next six years.

Martha McSally was appointed to the late McCain's seat for last few years. She ran against Kelly in the 2020 General Election and was defeated.

When Kelly is sworn in, he'll join Democrat Kyrsten Sinema as Arizona's representation in the Senate. It'll be the first time since 1953 that Arizona will have two Democrats in Congress' upper chamber. Sinema beat McSally in 2018 for her position.

Kelly has called for expanding public health care, disagrees with a border wall and doesn't support the Green New Deal. He also has said he doesn't want to ban fossil fuels.

First on the agenda for Kelly will be addressing the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on people and the economy. “In a crisis you’ve got to handle those things first, and that means addressing COVID-19 and at the same time trying to support those folks out there that have really struggled, lost their jobs and trying to get by here in the state of Arizona on very little in unemployment benefits,” he has said. “And then try to put the economy back together after this.”

Kelly is a former U.S. Navy captain who also piloted and commanded multiple shuttle missions for NASA, including the final mission of Space Shuttle Endeavor. After that, he retired.

Kelly is the husband of former Arizona Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. She was shot in the head and nearly died during a Congress On Your Corner event in Tucson in 2011. After the mass shooting at Sandy Hook in 2012, the pair founded Americans for Responsible Solutions, a nonprofit that pushes for more gun control. In 2019, Kelly announced his intention to run for Senate and easily won the Democratic nomination.